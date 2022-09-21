Rick Kuester
October 20, 1966 - September 17, 2022
Rick L. Kuester, 55 of York, passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022 at York General Hospital in York. He was born October 20, 1966 in Fremont to Larry and Rita
(Hoffman) Kuester. He was a graduate of Wahoo High School.
In 1998 he enlisted in the U.S. Army and later joined the Army National Guard. He attended Southeast Community College, where he studied diesel mechanics. He worked for three years in Valley before getting his CDL. He enjoyed working for Behlen Manufacturing in Columbus. He took pride in his Western Star semi. We were told not to say, “how is the truck running”, because it always seemed the next day it would break down. Rick loved old cars, bowling, cooking, going to casinos, and joking with family and friends. He made many trips to China. On his first trip to China he met the love of his life, Yun Yin, and on his second trip the two were married on January 17, 2010.
Rick is survived by his wife of 12 years, Yun Kuester; daughter, Yang Yang; mother, Rita Dockweiler; father, Larry (JoAnn) Kuester; brother, Troy Kuester; step-siblings, Christie (Greg) Deuel, Shelley Reynolds, Laurie VanAmpting, Joel and Jon Garber; uncle, Bob Hoffman; aunt, Verdene (LeRoy) Ortmeier; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his step-father, Tom Dockweiler and step-brother, Jeffrey Garber.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Svoboda Funeral Home in Wahoo.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 from 6 - 8:30 p.m. and Thursday, September 22 from1 - 2 p.m. at Svoboda Funeral Home.
Interment will take place at a later date at Sunrise Cemetery in Wahoo.
Memorials may be made in care of the family for future designations.
Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.