Richard R. Rhoades

June 16, 1964 – March 30, 2023

Richard R. Rhoades, age 58, passed away on March 30, 2023 at Methodist Hospital in Omaha. He was born June 16, 1964 at Annie Jeffrey Memorial Hospital in Osceola to Eugene and Dorene Rhoades.

Richard graduated from Benedict Consolidated School in 1982. In 1985 he attended Associated Travel School in North Miami Beach, Fla. He went to work for Super 8 Motel in York until 2005 as a night auditor. He then moved to Avon, Colo. to be a night auditor for Sheraton Mountain Vista. He moved back to Omaha in February 2022 to be closer to family.

Richard loved to travel. He had been to Hawaii, Cancun, Mexico, the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas.

He is survived by sisters, Diane (Doug) Dauel of York; Miriam DeBoer of Omaha and brother, David (Jodi) Rhoades of Greeley, Colo.; his nephews, Jim (Hallie) DeBoer of Omaha, Devin (Shabella) Dauel of Atlanta, Ga., Eric Rhoades of Greeley, Colo., Jacob (Randi) DeBoer of Omaha, Derek Dauel of York and AJ (Brittany) Rhoades of Roswell, N.M.; great-nieces and nephews, Hailey and Hudson DeBoer, Olivia DeBoer all of Omaha and Zoey and Jayce Griffin of Roswell, N.M.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gene and Dorene Rhoades and his brother, Michael.

Richard's Celebration of Life Open House will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023 from 1 – 3 p.m. at the Benedict Community Center in Benedict.