Richard Braden

Richard Thomas Braden

York resident, 86

Richard Thomas Braden, 86, of York, died Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Seward.

He was born, the son of Thomas and Elizabeth (Schropfer) Braden on April 16, 1936, at Geneva.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Geneva.

A Rosary Service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m., at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Geneva.

Visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 8, from 1-5 p.m., at Farmer & Son Funeral Home in Geneva.

Graveside services will be at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, Geneva.

Officiating will be Father Harlan Waskowiak.

Memorials may be made to the St. Joseph Catholic Church or the Alzheimer's Association.

