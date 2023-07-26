July 7, 1928 – July 24, 2023

Ramona P. Lux, age 95 of Shelby, passed away July 24, 2023 at Bryan East Hospital in Lincoln.

Memorial services will be held Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Gresham Presbyterian Church with Pastor John Nelleson officiating. Visitation will be held Monday, July 31 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the church. Inurnment will be in the Blue Ridge Cemetery north of Gresham.

Memorials are suggested to the family in lieu of flowers to be designated later.

Ramona was born July 7, 1928 on the family farm north of Gresham to Oscar M. and Alice (Olson)) Thomas. She was baptized and confirmed at the Wayland Congregational Church. She attended Hackberry country school and graduated from Gresham High School in 1945. Following high school she taught country school at Star in Polk County and Cottonwood in Butler County.

On February 23, 1946 she was united in marriage to David A. Lux in Osceola. To this union three children were born. The family resided on a farm north of Blue Ridge Cemetery for 49 years where Ramona was a homemaker and assisted in the farming operation when needed. They moved into Shelby in 1998 where she lived and maintained her own home until the very end for over 25 years.

Ramona was a member of the Wayland Congregational Church until 1968 when she transferred her membership to the Gresham Presbyterian Church, where she was an ordained elder, taught Sunday School and was a member and past president of Presbyterian Women and the Galley Mates Mariners group. She was also a member of Rebekah Lodge for 38 years where she held various offices, received her 50 year pin in 2001 from the Order of Eastern Star, active in the W.I.F.E. organization, was a 56-year member of Davidson-Neujahr American Legion Auxiliary and several neighborhood clubs. She touched many lives in a positive way.

She enjoyed reading, playing cards, solving crossword puzzles, and attending her children's and grandchildren's sports and youth activities.

Survivors include her children, Charles (Lori) Lux of York, Anne (Harry) Heath of Lincoln, Karen (special friend Don) Svehla of Lincoln; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren and one on the way; sister-in-law, Marge Thomas of Prescott, Ariz. and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, David, who passed away January 31, 2013; son-in-law, John Svehla; three brothers, Vernon (Nell) Thomas, Milton Thomas and Robert Thomas and three sisters, Margaret (Fred) Pfeiffer, Virginia (Doug) Rosholt and Mildred (Raymond) Mikkelson.

Dubas Funeral Home of Osceola and Stromsburg has been entrusted with arrangements. Dubasfuneralhome.com.