Phillip Hall

November 9, 1963 – June 10, 2023

Phillip Loran Hall, of Waco, was born November 9, 1963, in York as the youngest child of Junior and Ruth Hall. He stepped into heaven on June 10, 2023. Phil graduated from York High in 1982. He worked for Baer's Furniture in York for several years.

On February 21, 1987, he was united in marriage with Wanda Ehlers. He then began farming with his father-in-law, Melvin Ehlers of Waco and he farmed the rest of his life. Phil's joy in life was to serve his Savior, Jesus Christ, closely followed by his enduring love of his wife and family. He was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York and he served on the school board for many years.

He is survived by his wife; children, Lance (Hilda) Hall of Virginia, Elizabeth (Jake) Brouillette of Waco and Samuel of Waco; grandchildren, Aidan and Thomas Hall and Maxon, Lux and Maddex Brouillette. Additional survivors are sisters, Betty (Chris) Finnestad of Oregon, Barb May of York and Debbie (Steve) Hendricks of Lincoln; sisters-in-law, Anita Hall of Stromsburg, Lynette (Galen) Naber of York and Mary Bereuter of Lincoln; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Phil was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jordan John Hall; brother, Steve Hall and his mother and father-in-law, Helen and Melvin Ehlers.

Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m., Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York with the Reverends Ben Kaiser and Mike Neidow officiating. Private burial will be held at Zion Lutheran Cemetery at Thayer. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 1-8 p.m., with family greeting friends from 6 - 7:30 p.m. that evening, all at the mortuary. Memorials can be given to Emmanuel-Faith Lutheran School or Little Blessings Preschool in Phil's memory. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.