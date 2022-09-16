Norman Williams

Lincoln resident, 93

Norman Eugene Williams, 93, of Lincoln, passed away September 13, 2022. He was born March 5, 1929 in Tyndall, S.D. to Henry T. and Theresa A. (Schuurmans) Williams.

Norman worked as an Agronomist Research Station Manager in corn breeding at Pioneer Hi Bred International. He was a Navy Veteran, a member of the American Legion Post 19, Masonic Lodge-York Lodge No. 56, and St. Marks United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Eva Williams, of Lincoln; son, Mark (Penny) Williams, of Fate, Texas; daughters, Beth Folts, of York and Jennifer (Daniel) Scheil, of Marquette; step sons, Randy (Kathy) Barnes, of York and Garry (Cindy) Barnes, of Vernon, Conn.; eight grandchildren; three step grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his parents, and wife, Sharon.

Visitation will be held from 6 - 8 p.m. on Monday, September 19, 2022 at Metcalf Funeral Home Chapel, 245 N. 27th Street in Lincoln.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at St. Marks United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. in Lincoln.

Burial will take place at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Omaha National Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the Veteran's Honor Flight.

Condolences can be left online at LincolnAlternativeFuneral.com.