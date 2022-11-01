Michael Sorensen
Died October 21, 2022
Michael John Sorensen passed away on October 21, 2022. His career began in banking in the 1980s and continued until his death. His wit and compassion was evident in all his relationships. His golf game was another story. He rarely broke 100 on the course, but enjoyed the companionship of his fellow golfers. You know who you are.
He leaves behind daughter, Stephanie (Casey) Frye of Dyersville, Iowa; three grandsons, Creighton, Brooks and Jackson; sister, Cindy (John) Dahl of Jacksonville, Fla.; brother, Greg (Lori) of Lincoln and sister, Judy Meier of Lincoln along with countless friends and relatives who will miss him dearly.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be left at aspenaftercare.com.