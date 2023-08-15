Maurice Philson

December 25, 1933 – June 5, 2023

Maurice Noel Philson, departed his earthly life on June 5, 2023 in Hampton, Va. Maurice was born on December 25, 1933 in York to Ernest and Francel (Barr) Philson. He was raised on the family farm in York and graduated from York High School. He attended the University of Nebraska and Hampton University where he achieved a Bachelors of Business Administration degree from the University of Southern California he earned a Master of Science Systems Management degree.

He was a rural mail carrier in York County and a member of the Nebraska National Guard. Before going into active service in the Army in 1960. He was 26 years active duty as a helicopter and fixed wing pilot. He served two tours of duty in the Vietnam War, first year as a medivac pilot and second year as a Cobra fighter pilot. Medals and decorations he received during his time of service include Senior Army Aviator Wings, Air Medal with 14 oak leaf clusters, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm, Bronze star, Army Commendation Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, National Service Medal with one oak leaf cluster, Meritorious Service Medal.

After retiring from the Army, he sold residential real estate in Virginia for 15 years. He enjoyed fishing off-shore for tuna and golfing with his grandsons and son.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Cassandra (Cindy), Richardson and husband Bill of Gloucester, Va.; loving daughter-in-law, Susan Philson Sullivan of Enola, Pa.; five grandchildren, Jennifer (Shane) Albert of Dillsburg, Pa., Ashlei (Keith) Harris of Colorado Springs, Colo., Corina (Steve) Souder of Chambersburg, Pa., Shane Richardson of Gloucester, Va., Brett (Sarah) Richardson of Gloucester, Va.; eight great-grandchildren, Ayden, Savannah and Alexandra Albert, Oryan and Lena Harris, Emily Souder, Henry and Marjorie Richardson, and a brother, Clinton (Ann) Philson of York along with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Lavonna (Graff); his son, Scott Wayne Philson; his parents, Ernest and Francel Philson; brother, Myrvan Philson and sisters, Gen Johnson and Gwen Ogden.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, August 18, 2023 at Metz Mortuary in York. Inurnment with military honors will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, York. A celebratory luncheon will be held at York Country Club immediately following services. Donations can be made to: Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.