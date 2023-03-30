Mass of Christian Burial is at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 3 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Bellwood with Rev. Ben Holdren Celebrating the Mass. Visitation is on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at McKown Funeral Home in Columbus with a Vigil service to follow at 4 p.m., also at the funeral home. Visitation continues on Monday morning from 9 a.m. until service time at St. Peter's-Bellwood. Interment is in St. Mary's and Peter's Cemetery.