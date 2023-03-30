Mary Rose Schmid
Died March 28, 2023
Mary Rose Schmid died peacefully Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Meridian Gardens Assisted Living in Columbus.
Mass of Christian Burial is at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 3 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Bellwood with Rev. Ben Holdren Celebrating the Mass. Visitation is on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at McKown Funeral Home in Columbus with a Vigil service to follow at 4 p.m., also at the funeral home. Visitation continues on Monday morning from 9 a.m. until service time at St. Peter's-Bellwood. Interment is in St. Mary's and Peter's Cemetery.
Mary is survived by: Marjorie Chatterson of Alexandria, Ind., Ken (Gayla) Schmid of Bellwood, Thomas (Aloha) Schmid of Waco, John aka Jack (Susan) Schmid of Bellwood, Diane (Garth Vopalensky) Ward of Shelby and Mary Kay Dixon of Duncan; brother-in-law, Bernard Schmid of Bellwood; 24 grandchildren; 58 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren and one on the way.
McKown Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements www.mckownfuneralhome.com.