Marvin Grosor

August 22, 1931 – November 20, 2022

Marvin D. Grosor, age 91 of Lincoln, went to be with his Lord on Sunday, November 20, 2022 in Lincoln. He was born on August 22, 1931 to Carl and Helena (Suhr) in Waco.

He was baptized at Peace Lutheran Church in Waco and confirmed by Pastor George Koslowski on June 30, 1946. Marvin went to country school at District 51, north of Waco. He was a big help to his Dad on the farm and worked as a farm hand for several farmers near his home, and enjoyed “driving” the horses and the tractor on the farm. Marvin enjoyed a good hamburger and pumpkin pie, and liked to play darts with friends from his church.

Marvin is survived by his sister, Loretta Heiden; several nieces and nephews, including Patsy Downer and Ivan Tracy, both of Waco.

He was preceded in death by his parents and five siblings.

A graveside service is scheduled for 10 a.m., Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Utica Cemetery with memorial services to follow at 11 a.m., Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Metz Chapel in York, with the Reverend Ben Kaiser officiating. Marvin was cremated, there will be no viewing, however, the family will greet friends from 6-7:30 p.m., on Monday, November 28, 2022, at Metz Mortuary. Memorials may be directed to Peace Lutheran Church in Waco. Condolences for the family may be left at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling the arrangements.