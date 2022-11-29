Marvin Altman
November 18, 1944 – November 22, 2022
Marvin Paul Altman, age 78, passed away the evening of Tuesday, November 22, 2022.
Paul was born in St. Louis, Mo. on November 18, 1944.
Paul married wife Crystal Bahner Altman 30 years ago. Paul became the real-life Mike Brady bringing together the love he had for his personal three boys together with the love he had for his new three children of his new wife's family. It was a testament to the Godliness of his soul that he was so loved by this combined families as he grew to become the loving parent of Derek and Helen, Andrew and Jill, Brian and Meira Altman, as well as the new father of Diane (Martin) Wagner and John Wagner along with Mike and Brian Martin. Paul was the loving grandparent of Maria' and Justin Scamehorn, Shauna and Jeffery Hines, Jeremy, Shannon and Blake Wagner, as well as Grant, Jada, Daniel Chi, Yahonaton, and Rachama Altman. Paul also had the joy and love of being the great-grandfather to Malea, Jaida, Corbin, Sofia, Raven and Alex.
Crystal and Paul brought such love to their merged families and friends and such joy to one another. Whether it be sailing the Caribbean on an intimate cruise to holidays with family and friends or good old fashioned husker football experiences their focus was always aligned with God, family and good values.
Visitation was held be Sunday, November 27, 2022 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. The funeral will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, November 28, 2022 at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel with burial to follow in Memorial Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the donor's choice.
