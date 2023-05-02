Marla Meyer

August 28, 1951 – April 27, 2023

On April 27, 2023 Marla Jean (Gerheardt) Meyer received her wings and went to be with the angels. She was 71 years old.

She was reunited with her husband, Marvin Meyer; her parents, Joe and Lillian Gerheardt; her brother, Marvin Gerheardt; her uncle and aunt, Joe and Bessie Mezera and her beloved kitten, Angel.

She is survived by her daughter, Bobbi Jo Wiggins of Lincoln; her son and daughter in law, Todd and Holly Troxel of Fairbury; her grandsons, Drake and Barron Wiggins of Lincoln; her granddaughters, Cheza and Kenna Troxel of Davenport and her very dear friends, Van, Ida, Brian, Renea and Lorna.

Born in Crete, she had a humble upbringing. She entered the workforce at an early age and worked very hard her entire life. She spent many years working side by side with her husband Marv at the Flying V in Utica and The Legion Club in York. Her last place of employment was at Cracker Barrel in Lincoln.

Marla absolutely loved going to garage sales, fishing, playing bingo, going to the casino, and traveling. But most of all, she loved her grandchildren with all her heart.

Marla was the embodiment of strength, perseverance, generosity, and determination.

She will be deeply missed.

Graveside Services will be held on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Camden Cemetery ~ Seward County.