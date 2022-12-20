Marilyn Davies

December 17, 1954 – December 16, 2022

Marilyn (Hohndorf) Davies, 67 of Shelby, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022 at her home.

Memorials can be directed towards Faith Lutheran Church, Nebraska Evangelical Lutheran High School (NELHS) or Trinity Lutheran Grade School.

Services will be held on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rising City. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 20 from 5-7 p.m. at the church. A funeral lunch will be served immediately following service. Interment will take place on Wednesday, December 21at 12:30 p.m. at Faith West Cemetery. Chermok Funeral Home of David City is handling arrangements for the family.

Marilyn was born on December 17, 1954 to Wilbert (Joe) and Eleanora (Prigge) Hohndorf in Genoa. She was baptized January 9, 1955 in Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Fullerton and confirmed in St. John's Lutheran Church in Rising City. The family moved near Shelby to farm, and survived a direct hit by the infamous May 5, 1964 F5 tornado. Marilyn attended Shelby and Rising City Schools. Then came Lincoln School of Commerce and employment at Thorco Rentals and NPPD. She married Stephen (Steve) Davies September 12, 1981 and became a ranch wife near Deer Trail, Colo. Two sons were born; Joel in 1984 and Seth in 1988.

In 1998 the family moved to Nebraska and were closer to her side of the family. She worked at NELHS, York Public Schools and jobs that allowed for the most time to be MOM and help with school functions and trips. Marilyn loved the country life especially riding horses. She loved singing, dancing (Square dancing and polka), and playing piano. Marilyn was always active in her church especially choir.

Marilyn is survived by her husband of 41 years Steve Davies; sons, Joel and Seth and grandson, Seth Jr.

Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents, Wilbert and Eleanora Hohndorf and brothers, Steven Hohndorf and Clinton Hohndorf.