Marcia Krause

July 23, 1951 – July 15, 2022

Marcia K. Krause, age 70, of Omaha, died Friday, July 15, 2022 at Omaha. She was born on July 23, 1951 in Fremont to Herman and Helen (Broadwell) Grueter. Marcia was united in marriage to Roger Krause in Las Vegas, Nev. in 1995. During her working years, she was a waitress.

Marcia is survived by two sons, Robb Grueter of Crown King, Ariz. and Jared Krause of Tucson, Ariz.; two grandchildren, Elle and Ava Grueter; brother, Jeff Grueter of Omaha and her dear friend, Valerie Headlee of Omaha.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Roger.

Graveside services are scheduled 10 a.m. Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Greenwood Cemetery in York. Marcia has been cremated. No viewing or visitation. Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left for her family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.