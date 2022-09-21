Madonna Kramer

Madonna ‘Donna' Kramer

September 14, 1955 - September 17, 2022

Madonna “Donna” J. Kramer, age 67 of Hastings, died on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Aurora. She was born on September 14, 1955 to Raymond and Mary (O'Connor) Kramer in Norfolk. She was a long-time clerk at Wal-Mart. She loved collecting anything cats, watching movies, enjoyed gardening, and playing games online.

She is survived by two sons, Allen Kliewer of Gregory, S.D. and Auston Kliewer of Hastings; two grandchildren, Neveah Kliewer and Riley Kliewer of Campbell; sisters, Mary Ann Kramer of Lincoln and Rose (Randy) Dickes of York and brothers, Joe (Wanda) Kramer of Norfolk, Ed Kramer of York, Patrick Kramer of Lincoln and Gerald Kramer of Ft. Collins, Colo. She is also survived by her stepmother, Marie Kramer of Blair; step-sister, Judy Krysl of Blair; step-brothers, Vince Krysl of Blair and Don Krysl of Omaha and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and infant nephew.

Memorial services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Metz Chapel in York. Inurnment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, York. Cremation. No viewing, but her family will greet friends from 7-8 p.m. Monday, September 26 at Metz Mortuary. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.