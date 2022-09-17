M. Douglas Dey

Melvyn Douglas Dey

January 28, 1934 - September 13, 2022

Melvyn Douglas Dey, 88, of Gresham, stepped into Glory on September 13, 2022 in Lincoln.

Doug was born on January 28, 1934 to Melvin D. and Helen (Walford) Dey at the same farm where he lived his entire life. He attended Gresham Public School and graduated from the Gresham High School in May of 1951. Doug enrolled at Doane College at Crete in the fall of 1951 and completed two and one-half years before entering the Armed Services. He completed his basic training at Fort Ord, Cali. He received missile training for nine month at Fort Bliss, Texas. He was then stationed overseas at Ansbach, Germany, where he was discharged from the United States Army in 1956. Following his discharge he enrolled at the University of Nebraska for one year and then returned to the farm to work with his dad, Melvin.

Doug and Marilyn were introduced at the Sunset Bowling Alley in York by Doug's cousin. It was on April 6th,1963, Doug married Marilyn (Junge) Rystrom at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York and to this union were born two children, Kimberly R. (Dey) Richters and Mark D. Dey.

Doug loved planning trips for his family to the Great White North, in the Ontario Providence, where they could all be together. Patience was one of Doug's greatest virtues when it came to removing “bird nests” from our reels. As the years passed, each of us learned how to cast without error. One of his very finest catches is mounted today to bring back the memories of the one that didn't get away. In 2012, Mark took his Dad on a fishing trip to beautiful Goldsand Lake Fishing Camp in Manitoba, Canada. Doug called it, a trip of a lifetime!

Doug enjoyed the sport of bowling. He participated in league bowling for many years at Sunset Bowl in York. In later years he and Marilyn were regular participators in the Nebraska Senior Olympics at “The Big Apple” in Kearney. In February of 2017, Doug was honored with “The Bob Heiden Memorial Hall of Fame”, an honor he always cherished. Doug had the privilege of traveling with the Sunset Bowl Travel Team to Billings, Mont. to bowl at the National Bowling Congress, an experience of a lifetime.

It was on November 26, 2000, at the Sunset Bowl when Doug earned an outstanding award. With a new bowling ball in hand and an opportunity to try it out, he proceeded to legally bowl at 160, 257 and 300 game with a 717 series. He earned a beautiful 300 ring that became a very cherished item. Doug bowled on a league until his 83rd birthday.

Doug served his community in many roles. Doug currently served on the York County Veterans Board, the Gresham Rural Fire Board and the American Legion Post #13 of Gresham, where he served as the Adjutant for forty years. He also served on the Gresham Grain Co-op Elevator Board, the Gresham School Board and as an Elder at his church and the Gresham Ball Committee.

It was on February 10, 1984, that Doug received Jesus Christ as Lord of his life, according to Romans 10 v. 9-10. Doug had had a near death experience with two blood clots in his lungs and was totally healed by the Master, Jesus!

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 59 years, Marilyn of Gresham; daughter, Kimberly R. (Dey) Richters of Gresham and son, Mark D. and wife, Tera (Wilken) Dey of Gresham; grandchildren, Bailey Richters (Aaron Jensen) of Utica, Garrett Richters (McKenna Gierhan) of Beaver Crossing, Grant Richters (Eliza Timmerman) of Gresham and great-granddaughter, Cora Gene Jensen of Utica. Sister-in-law, Rosalie Hillmer of York; brother and sister-in-law, William and Jan (Junge) Sabin of Lincoln and John C. O. and Carolleen (Rohren) Junge of York. He is survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.

Preceding him in death are his parents, Melvin and Helen Dey; his brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Linda (Bailey) Dey; parents-in-law, Raymond W. and Ruth E. Junge; brothers-in-law, Mark A. Junge and Roger Hillmer.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Gresham Presbyterian Church in Gresham. Interment with full military honors will take place on Wednesday, September 21 at Cedar Lawn Cemetery in Gresham. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 from 1 – 7 p.m. at Volzke Funeral Home in Seward with a gathering of family and friends from 5 – 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Gresham Volunteer Fire and Rescue or the Global Dominion Ministries of Lusaka, Zambia, Africa.