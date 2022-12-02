Lynn Tieken

March 19, 1947 – November 19, 2022

Lynn Charles Tieken of rural Seward, passed away at his home on Saturday November 19, 2022. Lynn was born March 19, 1947, in York to Herman and Alice (Gocke) Tieken.

Lynn grew up in the Waco area where he attended St. John's Lutheran School through the 8th grade. He then attended and graduated from Waco High School with the class of 1965. He then attended Milford Technical School for a year before being drafted in the U.S. Army on October 18, 1966. Lynn served in Vietnam for a year and was honorably discharged on October 18, 1968.

Upon return Lynn was united in marriage to Diana Hans on January 18, 1969, and to this union two daughters were born, Nicole and Stacy.

Lynn worked construction for many years until he went out and started Lynn Tieken Construction.

Lynn enjoyed going to storage shed auctions, golfing, watching Kansas City Chief's football. He also loved riding on his lawnmower with his grandchildren on his lap and spending time with his family.

Lynn is survived by his daughters, Nicole Tieken of Lincoln and Stacy Tieken of Lincoln; grandson, Jordan Tieken of Lincoln; granddaughter, Kyhana Tieken of Lincoln; sisters, Lola Reetz of Stromsburg, Ruby Light of Payette, Idaho, Theo (Roger) Rucker of Utica; sisters-in-law, Marlene (Larry) McDonald of Lincoln, Betty Eggerling of Lincoln, Janet Tieken of Omaha and JoAnn Tieken of Omaha; brothers-in-law, Kenny Schultz of Pleasant Dale and Wayne Roebke of Crete and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Lynn was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Diana; brothers, Lavern Tieken, Don Tieken, Gene Tieken, Robert Tieken and Randall Tieken.

Memorials may be directed to the family or to St. Jude's Children Hospital.

No visitation.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 4-7 p.m. at the Seward V.F.W Club.

Private family inurnment at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, 2244 NW 126.