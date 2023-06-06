Lynn Christiansen

August 10, 1936 – June 2, 2023

Lynn R Christiansen, 86, died June 2, 2023 in Lincoln. He was born at home in Bradshaw on August 10, 1936 to Leland ‘Pete' and Virgie (Radcliff) Christiansen. He grew up on the family farm, graduated from York High School, then the University of Nebraska in Mechanical Engineering. Lynn proudly served his country in the Army Reserves. He was a Design Engineer on the B-52 Bomber for Boeing in Wichita. After marrying Twila Folts in August 1962, he was a Flight Test Engineer on the Atlas missile for General Dynamics in California. After returning to Nebraska, he was a Project Engineer for Dempster Industries in Beatrice and Fleet Manager for NPPD in York before retiring in 1993, and later moved to Lincoln.

Lynn loved playing all kinds of games and activities with family and friends. He had a ‘bit' of a competitive spirit, whether playing golf, tennis, ping pong, pool, cards or board games, as well as shuffleboard at the Legacy Retirement Community. He was a good provider and loving family man. He enjoyed family get-togethers and was so proud of his kids and grandkids.

Lynn is survived by his daughters, Deb Curatola of Leavenworth, Kan. and Vicki (James) Fairchild of Lincoln; his four grandchildren, Jenny (Jake) Curatola-Wozniak, Katie (Gary) Curatola Burruss, Bailey (Jesse) Schulz and Jackson Fairchild; his great-grandson, Peter Burruss (with a brother on the way) and his brothers, L.A. (Roberta) Christiansen of Arizona and Lowell (Pam) Christiansen of Cortland; along with nieces, nephews, family and friends. Lynn was preceded in death by his wife Twila; his parents and sister, Ginny (Wade) Haynes.

A memorial service will be held June 13, 2023 at 1 p.m. at St Mark's United Methodist Church in Lincoln. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.