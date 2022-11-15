Lois Mauer

February 19, 1933 – November 10, 2022

Lois Jean Mauer, age 89 of York, died Thursday, November 10, 2022 in York. She was born on February 19, 1933 to August and Bertha (Meyer) Epke in Plainview.

On February 24, 1951, she was united in marriage to Duane Kenneth Mauer at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. They lived and farmed west of town until 1962 when they moved to Norfolk where they were members of Mt. Olive Lutheran Church. In 1967 they moved to York and became members of Faith Lutheran Church.

Lois and Duane enjoyed traveling with Duane's brother, Dale and his wife, Leona; gardening, dancing and playing cards with friends. They celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary in 2005.

In 2015 Lois moved to Willowbrook and later moved to the Hearthstone where she liked playing bingo and attending chapel services.

She is survived by her children, Randy (Crystal) Mauer of York and Marci Mauer-Hecker of Olathe, Kan.; grandchildren, Kiley (Tanner) Mattox of Bellevue, Sasha (Tyler) Rupert of Lincoln, Kayma (Grant) Benson of Lincoln, Kendall (Preston) Bolte of York and Christopher (Grace) Mauer of Roseville, Minn.; seven great-grandchildren and sisters, Jody Droze of Stanton and Nyla Olson of Manhattan, Kan.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Duane; parents; daughter, Connie and sister, Dona.

Memorial services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m., Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Faith Lutheran Church in York, with the Reverend Ben Francisco officiating. Private family inurnment will be at a later date in the Plainview Cemetery in Plainview. Lois was cremated, there will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be directed to Faith Lutheran Church, or Wessels Living History Farm in York. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling the arrangements.