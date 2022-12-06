LeRoy Jost

April 11, 1932 – December 3, 2022

LeRoy D. Jost, age 90 of Henderson, died on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Henderson. He was born April 11, 1932 to George and Elizabeth (Schroeder) Jost in Hillsboro, Kan., the 6th of seven children. On May 1, 1953, he was united in marriage to Janice Kornelson in Hillsboro, Kan.

LeRoy was a member of the Living Hope Church in Henderson, and was a long-time farmer in Hamilton County. He was on the Tabor College Board of Directors from 1968-1997.

He is survived by his wife, Janice of Henderson; three sons, Steve (Sherry) Jost of Glenview, Ill., Garry (Gloria) Jost of Gig Harbor, Wash. and Mark (Jane) Jost of Henderson; seven grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren and his brother, Dean (Loretta) Jost of Aurora.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Marvin, Larry and Norton and his sister, Grace.

Graveside services will be held at 9:45 a.m., Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the Living Hope Cemetery at Henderson, followed by the Memorial service at 10:30 a.m., at the Living Hope Church, Henderson, with the Reverends Luke Haidle and Stuart Pederson officiating. Visitation will be from 3-9 p.m., on Wednesday, with the family greeting friends from 7-9 p.m., that same evening at Metz Mortuary in Henderson. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Tabor College, 400 S. Jefferson, Hillsboro, KS 67063, or give online at: https:/tabor.edu/alumni-friends/give-online. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in Henderson is handling arrangements.