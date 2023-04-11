L. Charlotte Luethje

September 9, 1934 - April 7, 2023

If you lived in Lincoln during the 70s-90s, it's very likely that Charlotte Luethje served you one of the best meals of your life. Whether it was at Arby's or Charlotte's Kitchen, her hospitality, humor and warmth were always on the menu - along with delicious roast beef, fried chicken, bread pudding and homemade pie.

It's simply not possible to write about Charlotte's life without mentioning food. Or music. Travel. Her high school sweetheart and husband of 55 years, John. Most of all, her family.

Charlotte Luethje passed away Friday, April 7, 2023, surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Lydia Charlotte Luethje was born on September 9, 1934 in York, to Herman G. Hirschfeld and Mae Corena Cotner. The oldest of four, she graduated from Waco High School in 1952 and attended Wesleyan University for one year. She married John Roger Luethje on August 9, 1954 at Grace United Methodist Church in Lincoln. In the early years of their marriage, the couple lived in Broken Bow and Grand Island before settling in Lincoln. Their family grew during this time, with the births of their children John, Jim, Janelle, Joel and Jennifer.

Family lore has it that John bought Charlotte, always a gracious host, a restaurant for her 40th birthday. Located originally at 2219 O Street and later moved to 5353 Cornhusker Hwy, Charlotte's Kitchen quickly became a Lincoln staple and customers became family when they sat down to enjoy home-cooked meals. “The neatest thing is getting to know the customers,” Charlotte told the Lincoln Journal Star in 1993. “It becomes a family situation.”

She was an advocate for youth and vocational education, earning national recognition from the State Directors of Vocational Education and the National Association of State Councils on Vocational Education for her work in strengthening Nebraska's vocational, technical and education programs. “So many kids are searching today,” she told the Lincoln Journal Star in 1989. “Our lives can touch them, maybe make an impact.” That's exactly what she did. She gave many high schoolers in Lincoln their first job, either at one of six Arby's locations or Charlotte's Kitchen. “How is it fair that employers ask for job experience if no one will hire a teenager” was her question. And while she was nurturing young careers, she found her stride in managing a successful restaurant franchise. In 1978, she was the first woman hired to manage the Arby's franchise and in her first year on the job, sales tripled.

Charlotte's faith was a central part of her life and she often expressed it through vocal music. She became well-known in Lincoln as a funeral singer - “You croak, I'll croon” was her light-hearted motto - and her signature piece was The Lord's Prayer. Rather than using her religion to shame or exclude, Charlotte's love of Christ manifested in a warm-hearted embrace of all humanity. A lifelong Methodist, Charlotte was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church, where she was elected the first woman of the church's administrative board in 1975, and a faithful member of Trinity for the past 44 years.

After John and Charlotte retired from the restaurant business, they enjoyed traveling and growing relationships with international friends through Friendship Force. Charlotte was also a member of PEO Chapter V, Norden Club and Tuesday Morning Study Club. They hosted countless holiday gatherings, family parties and casual suppers at their home in rural Roca, affectionately known as “The Farm.” Their pre-Fourth of July party was the highlight of the year, bringing together hundreds of friends to celebrate with food, games and fireworks.

Perhaps the name she was best known by was “Grandma” and she truly was grand. Her twelve grandchildren received a tremendous amount of love and support, advice and encouragement - and no small amount of practical life advice, either! Her grandkids quickly learned never to say the “B” word around her (don't worry - we can print it here: Bored) because Grandma would quickly find them some work to do. She attended as many games, piano and dance recitals, plays and concerts as she could.

Charlotte's mission field was where she lived and worked and her purpose was clear to her: Be a mom and grandma to anyone who needs one. Her love encompassed many people who, while not related by blood, became forever family.

To the woman who embodied enthusiasm and energy, wit and wisdom, comfort and compassion, hospitality and home to so many of us: You were the heart of our family and we are all immeasurably enriched by your presence in our lives.

It was always going to be too soon to say goodbye.

Charlotte is survived by her children, John H Luethje (Charlene), James D Luethje (Patricia Deeds), Janelle Spader, Joel Luethje (Victoria), Jennifer Cunningham (Michael) and daughter in spirit, Astra Mednis all of Lincoln; her siblings, Shirley Naber and H.P. Hirschfeld (Coleen); sister-in-law, Linda Hirschfeld as well as 12 grandchildren;19 great-grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews and a host of friends.

She is preceded by her parents; her husband, John R. Luethje; brother, David Hirschfeld; brother-in-law, Gilbert Naber; son-in-law, Raymond Spader and granddaughter, Emelie Cunningham

A visitation will be held Friday April 14 from 12 – 8 p.m. at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 ‘O' St.

A burial service will take place in Waco on Saturday April 15 at 9:30 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11:30 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church (7130 Kentwell Ln. Lincoln, NE). Livestream at trinitylincoln.org/funerals

Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.