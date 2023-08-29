Kristin Winkelman

April 29, 1965 – August 28, 2023

Kristin Kay Winkelman, age 58 of Lincoln, died Monday, August 28, 2023 in Lincoln. She was born on April 29, 1965 to Wilfred LeRoy and Karen (Carey) Brouillette in Henderson. On May 24, 1985, Kris was united in marriage to Gil Winkelman in York. To this union a daughter Amber was born. Kris and Gil later divorced.

Kris was baptized and belonged to the Methodist Church. She loved music and dancing. She enjoyed bowling and classic cars, especially the Chevelle. Most of all, she loved her family and spending time with them.

She is survived by her mother, Karen (David) Peters; daughter, Amber Winkelman-Cook and her husband, Daniel and grandson, Dante Cook; brother, Mitch (Joan) Brouillette; brother, Spencer Brouillette; step-sisters, Shelly Peters and Carmen Thomas; step-brother, Tim (Tonya) Peters; nieces; two great-nieces and one great-nephew.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents; father, LeRoy and niece, Samantha Brouillette.

Private family services and burial. Cremation, no viewing or visitation. In lieu of flowers or plants memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.