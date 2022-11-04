Kirby Woebbecke

April 7, 1947 – November 1, 2022

Kirby Lee Woebbecke, of York, passed away on November 1, 2022 in Lincoln at the age of 75. He was born on April 7, 1947 to Marlin and Charlotte (Meyer) Woebbecke in Seward. He attended Seward High School graduating in 1965. Following high school, he attended Milford Trade School earning his Associates Degree in Machine Tool Technology. Kirby retired from the United States Navy Reserves. On November 7, 1985, Kirby was united in marriage to Linda Roop in York. He worked for Nebraska Public Power. In his free time, he enjoyed collecting coins and baseball card. He also loved trains. He especially enjoyed watching his grandchildren's sports and school activities.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Woebbecke of York; mother, Charlotte Jans of Seward; daughter, Emona (Rod) Orr of Savannah, Mo.; son, Brian (Sue) Woebbecke of Blair; grandchildren, Harley Orr, Hunter Orr, Fisher Orr, Jordan Woebbecke, Quintin McAdams, Trevor Jurgens, Bailey Mefford and Lucas Mefford; sister, Judy (Ron) Bahensky-Vogel of Omaha; stepdaughter, Sandy Jurgens; stepson, Larry Mefford. He was preceded in death by his father, Marlin Woebbecke.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at York First United Methodist Church. Committal will take place at Greenwood Cemetery in Seward. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5 with a gathering of family and friends from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the church. Memorials may be made in care of the Woebbecke family.