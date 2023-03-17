Kenneth ‘Kenny' Cast

November 29, 1944 – March 15, 2023

Kenneth (Kenny) Paul Cast was born to Herbert Grant Cast and Velma Elizabeth (Geis) Cast on November 29, 1944, in Seward, and passed away at home on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at the age of 78 years, 3 months, 16 days, after a courageous fight with a glioblastoma brain tumor.

Kenny attended school at Beaver Crossing and graduated with the Class of 1963. He was a member of and attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Beaver Crossing. He was baptized, received his First Holy Communion and Confirmation there. He was very proud to have been a Mass server for many years. He also served as a Trustee and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was most recently a member of St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church in Seward. Kenny was a 4-H member and leader for several years.

He served in the Nebraska Air National Guard for six years and was honorably discharged in 1971. He was a member of the Beaver Crossing American Legion Post #178 and served in several offices.

Kenny married Dolores Zegers at St. Francis Catholic Church (Center) near David City, on November 30, 1968, and together they had eight children.

Kenny was a crop and dairy farmer for 45 years. He loved the farm and the animals. He served on Mid America Dairymen and DFA (Dairy Farmers of America) Board, Dairy Council of Central States Board, State Veterinary Board, Blue Valley Coop Board, Midwest Dairy Board, State Dairy Board, and received the State Dairyman Award.

He is survived by his wife, Dolores; their eight children and spouses; 35 grandchildren and spouses, and three + two on-the-way great-grandchildren: Jeffrey (Kathy) of Beaver Crossing and their children Elizabeth (Cole) Jones and Holden, Andrew (Sydney) and Baby Boy, Lilly, Caleb (Hannah) and Blakely, Erika; Jeanine (Spencer) Anderson of Virginia and their children, Dalton (Courtney) Anderson, Callum and Baby, Logan, Taylor, Jenna Anderson; Jason (Jodi) of Beaver Crossing and their children, Garrett, Grant, Olivia, Ben, Alex, Henry; James (Julie) of York and their children, Reegon, Tyler, Wyatt, Rylyn; Justin (Lisa) of Syracuse and their children, Brett, Devin, Delainey; Jeremy (Brooke) of Ansley and their children, Payton, Avery, Preston, Aspen; Jennifer (Roger) Benes of Weston and their children, Kendol, Bailey, Hunter Benes; Joel (Amanda) of Hebron and their children, Dahrran, MacKenzie, Kaitlynn, Addysen, Emmerson, Pennelope.

Also surviving Kenny are his sister, Lois Jean Zimmer of Sulphur, La.; sister-in-law, Becky Cast of Lincoln; sisters-in-laws and brothers-in-law, Margaret (Leroy) Topil of Rising City, Alice Policky of Seward, Thomas (Judy) Zegers of David City, Louise (Roger) Warnsholz of Seward, William (Bev) Zegers of Schuyler; nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Kenny was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law; brother and sister-in-law, Herbert Jerome and Frances; brother, Harold Thomas and sister and brother-in-law, Dolores and Robert Kunert; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Fran Cast, Darrell Zimmer, Vernon Policky and Joseph and Virginia Zegers.

The family would like to thank Monsignor Tucker, Dr. Summa, Dr. Tomes and Staff, Cancer Partners of Nebraska – doctors and staff, Angels Care Home Health, the VA, Caring Friends Respite Care, CHI Health and Home Hospice, Volzke Mortuary and staff, and all the wonderful selfless neighbors, family, and friends that helped with numerous things that have made this journey with us so that our husband, dad, grandpa, and great grandpa could be at peace as he battled this awful disease.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Seward with committal following at the Calvary Catholic Cemetery in rural Beaver Crossing. A Rosary service will take place on Tuesday, March 21 at 7 p.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 21 from 1 – 3 p.m. at Volzke Funeral Home in Seward with a gathering of family and friends being held from 5:30 – 7 p.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Seward. Memorials may be made in care of the Cast Family.

