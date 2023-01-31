Katheen Gonzalez

Kathy was a great sister and friend. She loved fiercely, had incredible kindness and not only had a great sense of humor, but could make everyone around her laugh at our own faults and frailties. Her personality was infectious. To meet her was to be drawn in immediately by her endless wit. She loved reading as many books as she could get, adored Frank Sinatra and had superb artistic and drawing abilities. She left us too soon, and like all of us, she had seen burdens and hardships. To get to know her was to be touched deeply by her resilience. She faced adversity that never really left her alone, yet she always refused to let it define her. Kathy was truly more than who she was. She lived life on her own terms, with an inner strength and dignity that couldn't be taken away by all that she endured. But our memories have an amazing way of softening difficulties given enough time, and given enough time, we'll bring to mind the best things we loved about her. The loss for those who knew Kathy feel is profound. Kathy Gonzalez really was one of a kind, and her spirit and memory will live on forever in the hearts of those she left behind. She was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.