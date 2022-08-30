Karen Klute

York resident, 83

January 16, 1939 – August 28, 2022

Karen K. Klute, 83, of York died August 28, 2022. She was born January 16, 1939 at York to Dr. Robert E. and Luella L. (Oberg) Karrer. A graduate of York High School and the University of Northern Colorado, she worked in the library of the Denver Post newspaper for several years helping reporters research their stories. She married James L. Klute on July 21, 1985 and they retired to a farm just outside of York.

Karen was a member of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York and a Stephen minister. She was a member of Chapter A P.E.O. She was involved in many civic organizations and events including the Friends of the York Library and Garden Club. She loved her grandchildren, her dogs, and caring for her garden on the farm. She enjoyed reading, playing bridge, and traveling.

Survivors include her husband, James Klute of York; her daughter, Wendy and her husband Wojciech Kotas of Fridley, Minn.; four grandchildren, Ryan Nicholson and his wife Chelsea, Jacob Nicholson, Roman Kotas and Annabella Kotas and one great-grandchild, Skylar Grace Nicholson. Karen was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Derek J. Nicholson.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Friday September 2, 2022 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York with the Reverend Ben Kaiser officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, York. Visitation will be held from 1-8 p.m. on Thursday, with family greeting friends from 6 - 7:30 p.m. that evening at the mortuary. Memorials may be directed to Greenwood Cemetery or York Adopt-A-Pet. Condolences may be left for her family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.