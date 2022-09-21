Karen Kierbs

February 13, 1956 - September 18, 2022

Karen Kierbs, 66, of Grand Island passed away peacefully Sunday, September 18, 2022 at Lebensraum. Visitation is from 4 - 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21 with a prayer service at 5 p.m. at All Faiths Funeral Home, with Dan Naranjo officiating. A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 23 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Gresham, with Pastor Lee Seetin officiating.

Karen was born on February 13, 1956 in Seward, to Donald and Marlene (Gausman) Behm. She grew up in the Gresham area, graduating as Valedictorian from Gresham High School in 1974.

On April 13,1990 Karen was united in marriage to Jon Kierbs. The couple lived in Seward, Gresham, and Hastings, before Karen moved to Lebensraum. She was a cook for various restaurants. Karen was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing cards, knitting, painting, and spending time with her friends.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Jon of Kenesaw; siblings, Barbara (Richard) Klein of Grand Island, Bernie Behm of Gresham and Joey Behm of Venice, Calif.; aunts and uncles, Sandy Behm, and Gene (Charleen) Gausman, both of Seward; nieces, Sherri (Jason) Probasco, Angi Dobrusky (fiance, Tim Herron), Tiegan Fish and cousins Darren Behm, Dustin (Kaci) Behm, and Amy Gausman.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Norman Behm; uncle, Larry Behm and nephew-in-law, Charlie Dobrusky.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.