Joyce Prochaska

January 18, 1959 – March 19, 2023

Joyce Ann (Gruber) Prochaska, age 64, of Ulysses, passed away Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Good Samaritan Society in Osceola, surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with leukemia.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 2 p.m. at the Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, 300 Hamilton Street in Rising City with Pastor Kevin Stellick officiating. Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 21 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Dubas Funeral Home in Stromsburg. Interment will be in the Blue Valley Cemetery in Surprise.

Joyce was born on January 18, 1959 to Richard and Jnel (Miller) Gruber in York. After her parents' passed at a young age, she was raised by her Uncle and Aunt Walt and Lucille Heine. She attended Centennial High School and graduated in 1977. She attended Joseph's College of Beauty in Lincoln. She was baptized and confirmed at a young age.

On April 3, 1982, Joyce was united in marriage to James Prochaska at Zion Lutheran Church in Thayer. To this union, two sons were born. The family lived south of Surprise where they farmed. Joyce spent many years working as a beautician before becoming a CNA and working at the Stromsburg Covenant Home for 22 years.

Growing up, Joyce was talented in both volleyball and softball, getting to play alongside her twin sister, Janese. As an adult, Joyce loved spending time with her family. She never missed an opportunity to go to her grandkids' events and enjoyed having the kids out to the farm for the day. Joyce could be found tending to her garden, camping or dancing as soon as any music came on. She always managed to find the lucky bankshot machines as she enjoyed a icy cold beverage with her friends.

Survivors include her husband, Jim Prochaska of Ulysses; sons, Dustin (Brenda) Prochaska of Gresham, Shawn (Ashley) Prochaska of Stromsburg; grandchildren, Alcede, Athena, Halsey, Autry and baby P; siblings, Janese (Jim) Seaberg of Stromsburg, Rick (Vicki) Gruber of Thayer, Vicky (Rod) Kopcho of York; brothers-in-law, Ray (Teri Prochaska) of Rising City, Kenny Prochaska of Columbus; Bryce (Janet) Nielsen of Stromsburg and mother-in-law, Helen Prochaska of Ulysses, along with numerous nieces, nephews and close friends.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Jnel Gruber; guardians, Walt and Lucille Heine; father-in-law, Raymond Prochaska Sr. and sister, Deb Nielsen and other relatives and friends.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.

Dubas Funeral Home of Stromsburg and Osceola have been entrusted with arrangements. Dubasfuneralhome.com.