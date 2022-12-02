John Hoffschneider

February 10, 1935 – November 28, 2022

John Oscar Hoffschneider, 87, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully at home on the morning of November 28, 2022. He was born on February 10, 1935, in York County, to parents Oscar and Stella (Burhoop) Hoffschneider. John was raised on the family farm along with his siblings LaDonna, Lois, Glen and Mark. He attended (South) St. John's Lutheran School, and he graduated from Waco High School in 1952. As he grew up, being able to worship together with his family and grandparents at the same church (St. John's) that his ancestors had was near and dear to John's heart.

Upon graduation from Concordia Teachers College in Seward in 1956, John taught grade school in Illinois and then in California. Even many years later, he spoke fondly of his students and his time spent with them. He truly considered it a privilege to touch their lives in this way.

In 1964, in order to help his dad with the farm operation, John moved his family back to Nebraska. The experience and skills he'd gained through the years -- along with the love of the land -- led him to a career in farm management and real estate, beginning in 1973. He made Iowa, Illinois, Kansas -- then again Nebraska -- his home, settling in Lincoln in 2000.

John retired in 2016 at the age of 81. Even when faced with various health trials the last few years, John kept his positive outlook and sense of humor! He could tell the best stories! Everyone was his friend - no matter where he went - he always ended up talking with someone he had never met. His legacy is priceless... his faith was very important to him and how very humbled and grateful he was that Jesus had died on the cross for his sins.

Preceding John in death are his parents, Oscar and Stella and his brother-in-law, Dave Davis. Surviving are his wife of 25 years, Patricia (Michl) and her children, Jody (Bruce) Filipi and Lyle (Shawn) Koca. Also left to mourn John's passing are his children, Pam (Robert) Hanson, Sarah (Doug) Mether, Ben (Cindy) Hoffschneider and Jonathan Hoffschneider. He was a loving grandpa to 18 and a great-grandpa of 22. Surviving also are John's sisters, LaDonna and Lois, and his brothers, Glen and Mark and so many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at St. John's Lutheran Church 1011 Road U in Waco. Interment will take place at the St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery in rural Waco. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 5, 2022 from 4 – 8 p.m. at Volzke Funeral Home in Seward with a gathering of family and friends taking place between 6:30 and 8 p.m. Memorials may be made in care of the Hoffschneider Family.