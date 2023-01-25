JoAnne Bolton

October 20, 1932 – January 22, 2023

JoAnne F. Bolton, age 90, of York, went to her heavenly home Sunday, January 22, 2023 in York. She was born October 20, 1932 to Walter and Martha (Anderson) Seymour. She was baptized on December 20, 1936, and confirmed July 1, 1945. JoAnne was united in marriage to Willard Bolton on June 22, 1952 at Benedict Zion Lutheran Church. To this union two children were born, Gregg and Pamela.

JoAnne graduated from Benedict High School in 1950, where she was valedictorian of her class. She attended York College and taught school at Osceola Public Schools. Aside from teaching she worked alongside her husband Willard, helping with the farming operation. The Zion Lutheran Church meant a lot to her, where she proudly played the organ for over 25 years. In addition, she taught Sunday school, was a member of WELCA, and an altar committee chairman. JoAnne also belonged to the Pitch and Chatter Club. She enjoyed her family and friends, going to her grandchildren's activities, and had the most beautiful flowers.

She is survived by her children, Gregg (LuAnn) Bolton of Benedict and Pamela (Scott) Owens of Avondale, Ariz.; sister-in-law, Virginia Kealiher of York and many nieces and nephews. She was blessed with four grandchildren, Sara (Chad) Rademacher of Sidney, Susan (Jeff) Waller of Stromsburg, Alex Owens (friend Candice Kaiser) of Anthem, Ariz. and Ryan (Cierra) Owens of Mesa, Ariz.; ten great-grandchildren, Lillie and Ethan Rademacher, Tobey and Adrienne Waller, Kainoa, Shey and Nova Owens and Sydney, Eve and Ozzy Owens.

She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; sister; three brother-in- laws; two nephews and in-laws.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, January 28, 2023 at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in York with the Reverend Rob Garton officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery west of Benedict. Visitation will be held 1 - 8 p.m. Friday at the mortuary in York. Memorials are suggested to the First Evangelical Lutheran Church or The Benedict Voice or to her family for later designation. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling the arrangements.