JoAnn Reetz

Sept. 25, 1927 – Nov. 6, 2022

JoAnn Reetz, age 95 of York, Nebraska, died on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at York.

She was born on September 25, 1927 to Fred and Mabel (Weaver) Beaver in York. She graduated from York High School in 1945 and then was united in marriage to Melvin Reetz on June 15, 1947.

JoAnn had worked as the office manager for LT&T in York. She was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church and a member of York General Hospital Auxiliary. She enjoyed music, traveling, gardening, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband Melvin of York; daughters Sheri (Jim) Beins of York and Patsy (Jerry) Haggadone of The Villages, Florida; grandchildren: Jeff (Patsy) Beins of York, Brian (Sherri) Beins of Overland Park, Kansas, Stacy Rugg of Polk City, Iowa, and Craig (Lisa) Stanton of York, and great-grandchildren, Ashlyn, Aaron and AJ Beins, Kylee and Jacey Rugg and Tori Stanton.

She is also survived by her brother Bob Beaver of Fremont, Nebraska and sister-in-law, Shirley Beaver of Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Jim, sisters-in law Shirley Reetz, BJ Beaver, and Vencia Reetz, brothers-in-law Elvin Reetz and Raymond Reetz, and sister-in-law Delores Carlson.

Services will be held at a later date. JoAnn has been cremated and there will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be directed to Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.