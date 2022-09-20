Joan Peterson

June 7, 1934 - September 17, 2022

Joan Elaine Peterson, age 88 of Lincoln, formerly of York, died Saturday, September 17, 2022 in Lincoln. She was born on June 7, 1934 to Edmund and Ella (Knorr) Stahr in York. On December 7, 1952 she was united in marriage to Clifford Peterson at St. John's Lutheran Church in Waco.

Joan was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York. She was a homemaker, and catered for Chances R and Kerry's Restaurant. She enjoyed playing bridge and doing puzzles, and loved watching softball games and the kids' games.

She is survived by her children, Sharon (Jerry) Sykes of Lincoln, Max (Vicky) Peterson of Waco, Tony (Cathy) Peterson and Stacy (Darcy) Knickerbaker all of Utica; 21 grandchildren and step-grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by her sister, Karen (Roger) Klone of York; nieces and nephews and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clifford; three brothers and son-in-law, Brad Ehlers.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York, with the Reverends Mike Neidow and Ben Kaiser officiating. Graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. Thursday at St. John's Cemetery south of Waco. Visitation will be held from 1-8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21, with the family greeting friends from 6-7:30 p.m., all at Metz Mortuary in York. Memorials may be directed to Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling the arrangements.