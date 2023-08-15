Joan Ekwall

November 5, 1929 – August 11, 2023

Joan Ekwall, 93, passed away peacefully Friday, August 11, 2023, at Fairview Manor in Fairmont.

Graveside services will be conducted at 1p.m., Thursday, August 17, 2023, at the Sutton Cemetery in Sutton. In honoring her wish to be cremated there will not be a visitation or viewing.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Fairmont Community Church.

Condolences may be left at www.suttonmemorial.com.

Joan (Kohler) Ekwall was born in Sutton on November 5, 1929. She attended Sutton High School and then attended Hastings College where she met and married her husband, Richard Ekwall.

Later Joan attended the University of Nebraska and received a bachelor's degree in education and an endorsement in gifted education. After graduation, she pursued a career as an elementary teacher and taught in Geneva Public Schools for 26 years.

Joan was a member of P.E.O., a past president of the Fairmont Women's Club, and a member of the Fairmont community church. Her interests included singing, playing bridge, reading, crossword puzzles, baking, and preparing holiday meals that were enjoyed by all family members. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Stephen Ekwall, David Ekwall and Sharon and husband Robert Hair; grandchildren, Shawn Ekwall and wife Megan, Nicole Ekwall, Christopher Ekwall and Matthew Kellie; step-granddaughter, Erica Hair; great-grandchildren, Landon and Nolan Ekwall and Elijah Kellie.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Ekwall; parents, Otto and Irma Kohler; brothers, Morrie and Victor Kohler; sister, Norma Wagner and son, Thomas.