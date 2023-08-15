Jo Preuit

January 26, 1944 – August 11, 2023

Jo Jean Preuit, age 79 of York, died Friday, August 11, 2023 at York.

She was born January 26, 1944 in York to J. Elon and Mayme (Kramer) Froid and was a longtime homemaker in York taking care of her family. She loved sewing, crafting, gardening and bird watching. A true animal lover.

She is survived by her daughter, Renee Ryan (John Siegrist) of Lincoln and her son, Timothy (Tiffany) Preuit of York. Grandchildren include: Nicholas Ryan of Lincoln, Brittany (Michael) Bechtolt of Gretna, Laurel Preuit and her fiancé Shane Mueller of Papillion, Sabrina Preuit of Clarks, Joshua Apodac of Grand Island and Sevanna (Elijah) Mason of York.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Norma; an infant son and several brothers and sisters.

No services planned at this time. Jo Jean has been cremated so there will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be directed to her family for later designation. Online condolences may be directed to her family at www.metzmortuary.com.

Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.