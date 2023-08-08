James ‘Jim' Schuessler

March 28, 1956 – July 28, 2023

James ‘Jim' Ernest Schuessler, age 67 of York, passed away Friday, July 28, 2023, in York, unexpectedly.

Jim was the youngest of four children, born on March 28, 1956 to Ernest and Alma (Schultze) Schuessler in Scottsbluff. At three years old he moved to York, where he called home for the remainder of his life. He attended York High School and met lifelong friends he enjoyed getting together and tinkering around with tools, cars, or whatever they could find. He went on to work as a machinist for a number of years, at a job he was proud of.

Jim had two children, Stacey Lauber and Zachary Schuessler. Later in life he was blessed with grandchildren who he adored watching them play and would marvel at their energy.

He enjoyed playing basketball, frisbee and being outside. He loved watching NASCAR and football. His faith was also important to him.

Jim is survived by his son, Zachary (Stephanie Jackson) Schuessler of York; daughter, Stacey (Bradley) Lauber of Geneva; grandchildren, Carli, Caylee and Jackson Schuessler, Kendra, Chase and Lauren Lauber; his brother, Mike (Kathy) Schuessler of Milwaukee, Wis. and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Thomas; sister, Shirley and granddaughter, Karoline Lauber.

A private memorial service will be held at a later time to celebrate Jim's life. Memorials may be directed to the family for further designation.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary at York is handling the arrangements.