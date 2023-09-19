Jeffrey Lee Quiring, “Jeff,” age 52, of Lincoln (formerly of Bradshaw) passed away Sunday, September 17, 2023 at his home in Lincoln. He was born April 19, 1971 in York to Donald and Linda (Bowman) Quiring. Jeff graduated from Bradshaw Public School in 1990, and served as a quartermaster in the U.S. Navy during Desert Storm. He returned to Nebraska to work as a corrections officer with Seward County. In 2016, Jeff married his wife, Sarah, in Lincoln, and they drove, as a team, over-the-road in a semi-truck treasuring time spent together. At the time of his death, Jeff worked transporting inmates. Jeff loved working on project cars and cheering on the Huskers. He was a beloved stepfather to Joseph McCarter (Char Cather) of Lincoln and Rachel McCarter (Ronaldo Carcamo) of Lincoln. Jeff was known as “Papa Jeff” to Jesse, Joseph and Char's son.