Jeffrey ‘Jeff' Quiring
April 19, 1971 – September 17, 2023
Jeffrey Lee Quiring, “Jeff,” age 52, of Lincoln (formerly of Bradshaw) passed away Sunday, September 17, 2023 at his home in Lincoln. He was born April 19, 1971 in York to Donald and Linda (Bowman) Quiring. Jeff graduated from Bradshaw Public School in 1990, and served as a quartermaster in the U.S. Navy during Desert Storm. He returned to Nebraska to work as a corrections officer with Seward County. In 2016, Jeff married his wife, Sarah, in Lincoln, and they drove, as a team, over-the-road in a semi-truck treasuring time spent together. At the time of his death, Jeff worked transporting inmates. Jeff loved working on project cars and cheering on the Huskers. He was a beloved stepfather to Joseph McCarter (Char Cather) of Lincoln and Rachel McCarter (Ronaldo Carcamo) of Lincoln. Jeff was known as “Papa Jeff” to Jesse, Joseph and Char's son.
Jeff is preceded in death by his mother, Linda Quiring; stepmother, Delores “Dee” Quiring; and brother, Donald Quiring Jr.
Jeff leaves behind many who loved and cared for him: his wife; step-children; one step-grandchild; his father, Donald Quiring of York; sister, Barbara (Marty) Lukassen of Kimball; brother, Kevin (Dara) Quiring of Marquette; brother, Curtis Quiring of Red Cloud; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Graveside services with military honors will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 23, 2023 at the Plainfield Cemetery, west of Bradshaw. Reception to follow at Bradshaw Methodist Church. Casual/Husker attire encouraged. Visitation will be from 1- 8 p.m. Friday with his family greeting friends from 5:30 – 7 p.m. that evening all at the mortuary in York. Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.