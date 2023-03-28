Jayne Gotschall

March 16, 1931 – March 24, 2023

Jayne Elizabeth Carter was born on March 16, 1931, in Lincoln, to Earl and Florence (Becker) Carter and passed away on March 24, 2023.

Jayne's mother was a registered nurse and father a lumberman and eventual owner of the Earl Carter Lumber Co. Her fondest early memories were of playing on the stacks of lumber at the lumber yard, and spending time with her family in a rustic cabin in Estes Park. She enjoyed taking the streetcar with friends to downtown Lincoln and riding their bicycles to Pioneer's Park. Those dear friends, many part of her 750-member class of Lincoln High School, remained in touch throughout their lives.

Upon graduation in 1948, she enrolled at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, majoring in home economics and became a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She met her future husband, Ernie, while he was playing in a bridge tournament. Their courtship continued with Ernie graduating with his commission as a second lieutenant in the US Army Artillery in June, 1950. They were married on April 28, 1951 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, three months prior to Ernie's deployment to Korea. Jayne returned to the University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in January 1952. She served as a Hall County Home Extension Agent, and upon Ernie's honorable discharge in 1952, the couple settled on the family ranch eighteen miles south of Atkinson.

Her life was enormously enriched as each of six children blessed their family. Everything regarding her husband's and children's lives enveloped Jayne's life as she basked in their many achievements and honors. Jayne dearly loved ranch-living and chose to remain in their ranch home after Ernie's death in 1988. She insisted that she never found anyplace she'd rather live, and that she didn't really live alone because her loving God and all her happy memories were always with her. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren greatly enriched her later years, as she attended many of their activities. The Ernest and Jayne Gotschall family was honored to receive the University of Nebraska Alumni 2006 Family Tree Award for having eleven graduates from the University system over three generations.

Outside the home, Jayne was an active, 50+ year member of the Order of Eastern Star, PEO Sisterhood, American Legion Auxiliary, Nebraska Cattlewomen, United Methodist Women, 4-H sewing leader and many other groups. Jayne served as a consultant dietician at West Holt Memorial Hospital, Valley Hope, and nursing homes in Atkinson, Bassett, O'Neill and Ainsworth from 1971-1986. Jayne enjoyed traveling for enjoyment and work, including “Volunteers in Mission” at twelve U.S. locations.

Jayne's beloved husband, Ernie preceded her in death, as did her mother (1960), and father (1988) infant son, Edward Earl (1956) and two sisters, Louise Ganz and Carolyn Holmquist. She is survived by her six children, Ernest Clark (Cindy) Gotschall on the ranch in Atkinson, Ellen Jayne Johnson of Holdrege, Audrey Jo (Brian) Samuelson of Polk, Dr. Jeffrey Carter (Tammi) Gotschall of Columbus, James Douglas (Leann) Gotschall of O'Neill and Dr. Matthew Ray (Michele) Gotschall of Grand Island; twenty-two grandchildren and twenty-eight great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, Jayne requested memorials be directed to Atkinson Friends of the Library Foundation or donor's choice. Seger Funeral Home of Atkinson is in charge of arrangements with a private family burial service on March 28, 2023 followed by a public memorial service at 11 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Atkinson.