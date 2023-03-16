James Pettygrove

February 23, 1931 – March 11, 2023

James Lee Pettygrove, 92, of Topeka, Kan. passed away Saturday, March 11, 2023.

He was born February 23, 1931 in Furnas County, Nebraska, the son of George Francis and Ruth Elizabeth (Ahrendts) Pettygrove. He graduated from York High School and went on to study at the University of Nebraska - Lincoln, where he received his Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy.

Upon moving to Concordia, Kan., James worked at Palmquist Drugstore. He later became a co-owner of B and J Drug for over 20 years.

James was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Topeka. He was also a member of the Elks Lodge, Masonic Lodge, and was an Army Veteran.

In 1954, James married Ardeth Siekman in Lincoln. Preceding James in passing are his parents and wife, Ardeth. He is survived by his children, Lynne (Sam) Bauer of Colorado Springs, Colo., Kim (Rick Brown) Fisher of Encinitas, Calif. and Todd Pettygrove (Barb) of Topeka, Kan.; brother, Steve (Linda) Pettygrove of York; grandchildren, Aaron Hall, Zach Bauer, Devan Pettygrove, Graham Gaines and Ariel (Mike) Russo and great-grandchildren, Todd Pettygrove and Adriana Russo. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

James enjoyed spending time with friends and family and being outdoors.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at Dove Funerals & Cremations, 3700 SW Wanamaker, Topeka, Kan. Memorial Contributions can be made to The American Heart Association. Dove Funerals & Cremations is in charge of arrangements.