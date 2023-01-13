James Nixon

April 6, 1946 – January 9, 2023

James G. Nixon, age 76, of Gretna, died Monday, January 9, 2023 at his home. He was born April 6, 1946 in York to Gilbert E. and J. LaVerne (Cumberland) Nixon. Jim graduated from York High School in 1964. He attended York College and graduated from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln with a degree in accounting. On December 19, 1971 he married Courtney K. Bell in York.

In 1967 Jim enlisted in the US Navy. He served as a Petty Officer First Class in the US Navy from 1967-1973 at which time he was honorably discharged. During his time in the service Jim was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal.

Jim began his accounting career at York Foundry and finished his career as the Deputy Chief examiner for the Department of Insurance of the State of Nebraska. He was active in his community and served on the City Council Board for York, was a member of the Rotary Club, the American Legion, York Elk's Club and was active in his church. Jim loved to spend his time attending his grandchildren's sporting events, golfing, and reading in the sun by the beach.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Judy Bell and nephew, Charles Bell. Jim is survived by his wife, Courtney Nixon (Gretna); three daughters, Kiely (Kevin) Hermeling, Jamie (Matt) Hahn and Kitty (Mike) Wize and his 10 grandchildren: Jacob, Molly, Claire, Nathan, Lizzy, Emma, Nixon, Julia, Lena and Chase. He is also survived by his brother, Gerry (Becky) Nixon; sister-in-law, Janet Nixon-Tolley; brothers-in-law, James S. Bell and Richard P. Bell (Mona) and many nieces and nephews. Of all his accomplishments, Jim was most proud of his family.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023 at Gretna United Methodist Church, 11457 S 204th St, Gretna. Luncheon to follow; private burial will be held at a later time. Memorials may be made to Gretna United Methodist Church. .