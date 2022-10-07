John ‘Jack' Vincent

November 17, 1942 – October 4, 2022

John “Jack” R. Vincent, age 79 of York, died Tuesday, October 4, 2022, in York. He was born on November 17, 1942, to Ronald and Marjorie (Hatter) Vincent in Santa Ana, Calif. On June 18, 1972, he was united in marriage to Jean Holmquist in Oakland.

Jack proudly served our country in the United States Army for 22 years. He then owned the ServiceMaster business in York for 13 years. He was a long-time member of the United Methodist Church, and belonged to the York Optimist Club, York American Legion Club Bolton Post #19, the York Chamber of Commerce, York Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors program, York Country Club and Teammates.

He was the voice for the York Dukes sports and York Legion Cornerstone baseball in addition to being a sports reporter and the Townhouse manager. He was proudly crowned Yorkfest King in 2005. He thoroughly enjoyed Husker athletics.

Jack is survived by his wife, Jean of York; son, David (Jennifer) Vincent of Lincoln; daughter, Carrie (Michael) Babbitt of Kansas City, Mo.; his grandchildren, Emily Vincent and Matthew Vincent both of Lincoln, Laura Babbitt, Quinn Babbitt and Holly Babbitt all of Kansas City. He is also survived by his brother, Steve (Christy) Foster of Laguna Beach, Calif.; nephews, Darren (Kelly) Foster of Newport Beach, Calif. and Jeff (Lynne) Foster of Irvine, Calif.

He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, John Foster and brother and sister-in-law, Don and Donna Vincent.

Funeral services with full military honors are scheduled for 10 a.m., Saturday, October 8, 2022, at First United Methodist Church in York, with the Reverend Art Phillips and Trudy Hanke officiating. Private graveside services will be held at Oakland Cemetery, Oakland at a later date. Visitation will be held from 1-8 p.m. on Friday, October 7, 2022, with the family greeting friends from 3-5 p.m., all at Metz Mortuary in York. In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be directed to Cornerstone Baseball or the donor's choice. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling the arrangements.