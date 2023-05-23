Iva Mae Patitz, 92 of McCool Junction died Sunday, May 21, 2023 at Fairmont. She was born on St. Patrick's Day, March 17, 1931, in Central City to Verna Reyner Wright and Eric Wright. she attended and graduated from Central City School in 1949 and then attended Colorado Women's College in Denver, Colorado graduating in 1951 with an Associates Degree in teaching.

Iva taught in Bloomfield, NE from 1951-52 and then worked at NBC bank in Lincoln from 1952-55. On May 22, 1955 Iva married K.D. Patitz and then moved to Bassett, NE where they had a cowalf ranch. she taught at Bassett School from 1955-58 and than stayed home with her three daughters, Carolyn, Kathy and Jan. In 1967 the family moved to Vernal, Utah where they owned and managed Gamble's Store, and in 1964 they mo9ved to McCool Jct., NE. IN 1965, Iva began her kindergarten and reading teacher career and later retired in1993 after 28 years of teaching. Iva also furthered her teaching Chadron State College, Wayne State College and in 1971 she received her Bachelors of Arts Degree in Education from Kearney State College. In their retirement years, K.D. and Iva wintered in Coolidge, AZ.

Iva was a member of McCool Untied Methodist Church, UMW Women's Society, lifetime member of the Ronald Porter Post #341 Legion Auxiliary, and a member of Alpha Delta Kappa teacher's group. K.D. and Iva were married 62 years.

Iva is preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Kathy Ann (David) Smith and brother Don Wright. she is survived by her sister-in-law Ruth Wright, Lincoln, daughters Carolyn Newton, McCool Jct. and Jan (Dan) Bolin, Lincoln and son-in-law Dave Smith, Lincoln. Seven grandchildren Eric (Christine) Newton, Plattsmouth, Brandon (Megan) Bolin, Lincoln, Melissa (Alex) Kumm, Gretna, Danielle (Greg) Suhr, Deltona Fl, Jessica (Billy) Johnston, Eaton Co, Michelle (Tim) Peppie, Geneva and Shannon Smith, Lincoln. Great Grandchildren Will and Aspen Johnston, Raelynn, Emily and Liam Kumm, Paxton, Natalie, Harrison and Elsie Suhr, Dylan Bolin, Paityn, and Kinsley Peppie, Levi and Mya Newton.

Memorial services for Iva will be held at 10:00 am Monday, June 5, 2023 at the Metz Chapel in York with PMA Jim Germer officiating. Iva's wishes were to be cremated, so their will be no viewing however, you may stop in to sign her register book from 1-8:00 PM on Sunday. Her family will greet friend from 6:00-7;00pm that same evening at the mortuary in York. Inurnment will be in York's Greenwood Cemetery following services. In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be directed to her family for later designation. Online condolences may be directed to her family at www.metzmortuary.com

Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.