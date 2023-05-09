Ingrid F. I. Gabel, age 85, of Stromsburg, Nebraska, passed away May 7, 2023 at the Midwest Covenant Home in Stromsburg.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in York, Nebraska, with Rev. Ben Francisco officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the Osceola Cemetery at 3:30 p.m.

Ingrid was born July 12, 1937 to Bruno and Gerda Lemke in Stolzenberg at the Baltic Sea, Germany at the end of the war in a refugee camp. After growing up in West Berlin, Germany, she became a citizen of the United States on May 1, 1969 in Fargo, North Dakota.

While still in Germany she was united in marriage to Ross Raymond Watts at Bitburg, Germany on June 11, 1963. To this union one daughter was born. The family lived in North Dakota for five years, moved to Germany for three years, then returned to the United States where they resided in Osceola. Ingrid worked in the banking business for 25 years, both in Germany and the United States. In 1992 she was united in marriage to Arnold J. Gabel. They moved to York where Ingrid worked for Perennial Public Power District, retiring after 12 years.

She enjoyed traveling, German festivals, many special shopping days with her daughter, crocheting, especially making prayer shawls. She loved spending time with family, grandchildren and great grandchildren as they called her “Omi”.

Survivors include her daughter Sabine (Jeffery) Russell of Columbus; granddaughter Heather (Nick) Roberts of Osceola; three grandchildren, Brenden, Halle and Brant Gabel; and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Arnold Gabel who passed away May 29, 2022; parents Bruno and Gerda, step-mother Elli Lemke, and sister Eva Owens.

Dubas Funeral Home of Osceola and Stromsburg has been entrusted with arrangements. Dubasfuneralhome.com