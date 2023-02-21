Harley Fassnacht

August 12, 1929 – February 15, 2023

Harley Fassnacht, age 93, of Aurora, passed away Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at Memorial Hospital.

A Memorial Service will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 25 at the Messiah Lutheran Church, 415 South 18th Street, Aurora. Rev. Rudy Flores will officiate. Private family inurnment will be in the Geneva Cemetery. No Visitation. The service will be livestreamed on the Messiah Lutheran Facebook Page. Memorials may be made in care of the family to be designated at a later date. Higby-McQuiston Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be e-mailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.

Harley Paul Fassnacht, the son of Harley Roscoe and Bertha Ella (Roemer) Fassnacht, was born on the family farm in York County on August 12, 1929 and passed away at Aurora on February 15, 2023, at the age of 93.

He grew up on a farm near McCool Junction. Harley attended District 4 elementary school and graduated from McCool Junction High School. He farmed near McCool Junction. Harley served his country in the National Guard from 1950 to 1958.

Harley was married to Janice Jeanette Blanke on June 5, 1953. They had three children: Daniel, Diane and Carolyn. They farmed near McCool Junction, Sutton and Guide Rock. He raised registered Black Angus cattle. Janice passed away on March 31, 1987.

Harley married Etta “Jo” Schultz on August 12, 1988. Harley retired from farming and moved to Aurora in 1994. During retirement, Harley liked cutting wood and rototilling gardens for others. Jo passed away on September 4, 2020.

He was an active member of Messiah Lutheran Church. Harley was a lifetime member of the American Angus Association. He was a very dedicated member of the Lions Club, earning the Melvin Jones Award. He also enjoyed gardening and playing cards.

He was preceded in death by his parents; both wives and siblings, Louise Hasenkamp, Byrdene Thompson and Dwight Fassnacht.

Those left to cherish his memory are his three children, Daniel (Jamie) Fassnacht of Parkville, Mo., Diane (Russ) Crouch of York and Carolyn (Mike) Sullivan of Aurora; seven grandchildren, Eric (Katy) Fassnacht, Stephanie Crouch and significant other Jeff Garcia, Emily Peterson, Kristin (Matt) Crawford, Megan Crouch and fiancé Tim Burnham, Christopher (Kelsey) Sullivan and Julia Sullivan; five great-grandchildren, Ethan Fassnacht, Max Fassnacht, Elodie Peterson and twins, Everly and William Peterson. He is also survived by his brother, Ramer Fassnacht of Aurora and sister, Naomi Fassnacht of McCool Junction and many other family members and friends.