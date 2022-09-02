Gregory Rediger

Gregory ‘Greg' Rediger

March 20, 1984 – August 19, 2022

We are sad to announce the passing of Gregory (Greg) Bryan Rediger. He left us on August 19, 2022 at the age of 38. Greg was born in York on March 20, 1984 to Kathy (Watson) Johnson and the late Steve Rediger. He had been residing in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Greg attended Benedict Public School, Stromsburg Public School and York Public Schools and was known for his caring heart, contagious smile, his extreme love of animals, fishing, his junk collecting and his love for Grandma Kennel's famous cinnamon rolls. He loved making things with his hands, especially as a young boy, alongside his Grandpa Watty.

Left behind to cherish in his memory are his wife, Sarah Rediger of Oakland, Iowa; mom and bonus dad, Kathy (Watson) and Tim Johnson of Benedict; mom and dad-in-law, Aleta and Lance Sulentic of Minden, Iowa; brother and sister-in-law, Adam and Amber and their boys Tommie and Kris Rediger of Benedict; bonus brother and his family, Josh and Jackie Konwinski of Blair; two bonus sisters and their families, Jordeyn and Tree Burks, Hannah and James Eatherton all of York; sister-in-law. Inglish Sulentic of Minden, Iowa; uncles. Rick Rediger of Chandler, Ariz., Mark Rediger of York, John and Sharon Svoboda of Lincoln, Jerry and Janie Watson of Grand Island, Jeff and Romona Watson of York, many cousins, nieces, nephews and his faithful dog companion, Ava.

Greg has joined his dad, Steve Rediger and aunt Marla (Rediger) Svoboda and uncle Randy Watson of Niceville, Fla. in Heaven. He was also reunited with his grandparents, Harlan (Watty) and Dawnie Watson, Harley and Arla Rediger and Harry and Sylvia Kennel.

There will be an Open House Celebration of Life held in memory of Greg on Sept. 11, 2022 at the Benedict Community Center, 206 Sherman St., in Benedict from 2 to 5 p.m. Please dress casually.

The family welcomes donations in lieu of flowers.

I don't understand why you had to leave us so soon, but rest easy now my brown haired, animal loving, huge hearted, smiling boy. I love you kid.

No funeral. Celebration of Life as noted above in obituary.