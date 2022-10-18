Gregory Bouchard

Gregory “Greg” A. Bouchard

September 20, 1948 – October 13, 2022

Gregory “Greg” A. Bouchard, age 74 of York, NE died Thursday, October 13, 2022 in York. He was born September 20, 1948 in Lincoln, NE to Dale and Lois (Fansler) Bouchard. Greg was a longtime employee of Hughes Brothers in Seward, NE. He was an avid fisherman who loved God, his family, and music. He had a love for horses and horse racing and aspired to be a professional handicapper. He was a truly genuine soul, father-figure to many, and loved people unconditionally.

On February 6, 1980 he was married to Rhonda Christensen in York. They later divorced. He is survived by his children Ashley (Mitch) Scheffler, grandson Tyler and great-grandson TJ, and Noah (Glenda Hallmark) Bouchard, grandchildren Katie, Shae, and Josiah all of Omaha.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Joel and his nephew Keith Bouchard.

A celebration of life/fishing trip will be held at Recharge Lake in York on Friday, October 21, at noon.

