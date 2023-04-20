Gayle Burnett

January 17, 1953 - April 17, 2023

Gayle Marie (Doremus) Burnett, age 70, passed away on April 17, 2023 in her home in Utica.

Memorials may be given in care of the family.

Per Gayles wishes, cremation will take place after her funeral service and the family will hold a private disposition of ashes at a later date.

Gayle was born on January 17, 1953 to Gaylord and Iva “Billie” (Wonch) Doremus in Grand Island. She attended Grand Island Northwest High School where she graduated in 1970.

In September 1971, she was united in marriage to Donald Primus. They met while performing together in Gayle's dad band, The Rejects. From that marriage, she had two children, Lynn Giaffoglione and Kevin Primus. They lived in Columbus and she worked for many years at Vishay Dale.

On July 14, 1984, she married David Burnett in Omaha. With this marriage she gained two bonus daughters, LeeAnna Moorer and Judy Burnett. She learned she had a great love of archery and was state archery champ several times. She also was on several local bowling leagues. They moved to Columbus in the early 2000's where she worked at Super 8 Motel until she retired in 2011 when she lost David to lung cancer.

In October of 2014, she met Tom Pekarek. She moved with him to Utica where she lived with him and her beloved pups, Willow and Bella.

Gayle is survived by her children: Lynn Giaffoglione, (Danny Homan Jr) of Fremont, Kevin Primus of Oxford, Leeanna (Nick) Moorer of Clinton, Mo., Judy Burnett of Columbus; 13 grandchildren; one brother, Chester (Charlene) of Kearney and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Kathie Dee and Mollie Thompson; grandson, Brayden; first husband, Donald; second husband, David; in-laws, Fay and Edith, George and Hazel and many other family members

Celebration of Life will be held at 1p.m. on Saturday, April 22 at Chermok Funeral Home in David City.

Family will greet friends from 11a.m. – 1p.m. at the funeral home.

