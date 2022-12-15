Gary Ehlers

August 7, 1943 – December 13, 2022

Gary Lee Ehlers, 79, of Utica, passed away on December 13, 2022 in Seward. He was born on August 7, 1943 in Omaha and was adopted by John and Twila (Volzke) Ehlers. He grew up on the family farm near Staplehurst and spent his younger years helping his father and grandfather farm. He attended Utica High School graduating in 1961.

On November 24, 1963 Gary was united in marriage to Linda Obermier at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Utica. Their family was completed with the adoption of two children, Alan and Sharon.

Gary and his father, John Jr, ran their own earth moving business, Ehlers Construction and Gary also owned his own trucking business. Gary was a rural mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service for 43 years, retiring in 2012.

Gary lived life to the fullest, making friends wherever he went and had a servant's heart. He participated and held office in various organizations throughout his life. He was a member of the Utica Volunteer Fire Department for 52 years, the Nebraska Rural Letter Carriers Association, PAC Chairman, US Postal Service Intervention Team, Utica Jaycees and Commercial Club. He was a founding member of the Flying U Saddle Club and the Seward County Sheriff's Posse. He also served on the St. Paul's Lutheran Church Board, Red Cross, Village of Utica Town Board, Cornhusker State Games Medical team and was a member of the Antique Tractor Club.

Gary's love for horses started at a young age, having his first horse at the age of 5. His love for horses was a large part of his life. Some of his fondest memories involved time spent participating in horse shows, trail rides, parades, Nebraskaland Days, and working at the county and state fairs. Another important aspect of his life was traveling to many state and national postal carrier conventions. Above all, family was Gary's greatest love. He and his wife Linda traveled many miles to watch and support their children and grandchildren in athletics and other activities. Time spent at his farm with family, fixing fence, bailing hay, riding horses and having weenie roasts with his grandchildren were some of his most treasured moments.

Later in life, Gary was fortunate to meet his biological brother and sister and extended relatives. He was thankful for that opportunity and enjoyed time spent with them.

He is survived by his daughter, Sharon (Kelly) Hartshorn of Utica; daughter-in-law, Denise Ehlers of Madison; grandchildren, Jonathan (Krista) Ehlers, Barry (Cali) Ehlers, Eric Ehlers, Jordan Ehlers, Haley (Kyle) Koranda, Jesse Hartshorn, Hunter Hartshorn and Jayden Hartshorn; great-grandchildren, Lakely, Bo and Brooks Ehlers and Carder Koranda; brother, Frank Weber and sister, Jolene (Larry) Holmes; sister-in-law, Elaine (Ronald) Battreall and nieces and nephews.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, John and Twila Ehlers; wife, Linda Ehlers; son, Alan Ehlers; sister and brother-in-law, Pamela and Dennis Fielder; sister-in-law Kathy Weber; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, LaVerne and Nancy Obermier and nephew Gregory Battreall.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Utica. Committal will take place Saturday, December 17, 2022 at the Utica Cemetery on Hwy 34. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 16, 2022 from 3 – 8 p.m. with a gathering of family and friends from 6:30 – 8 p.m. at Volzke Funeral Home in Seward. Arrangements by Volzke Funeral Home, Seward.