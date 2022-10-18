Galen Stuhr

April 23, 1957 – October 14, 2022

Galen Craig Stuhr was born on April 23, 1957, in York to Ralph and Flora (Kruse) Stuhr and passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on October 14, 2022, in Seward at the age of 65.

Galen grew up in Bradshaw where he attended and graduated from Bradshaw High School with the Class of 1975. He then attended SCC Milford campus in the Tool and Die program. Galen worked for his brother-in-law, Jim Gardels, in construction until 1981. He then began working at Tenneco Automotive until 2015 when he was forced to retire due to Alzheimer's. On March 23, 1990, Galen was united in marriage to Therese Svoboda at the Faith of Christ Church in Seward. Galen loved Jesus Christ and wanted everyone to know that He is the only way to Heaven and eternal salvation. He was a longtime member of Hillcrest Evangelical Free Church where he served as the Treasurer of the Church Board, AWANA Leader, Divorce Care Support Group and was a Sunday school teacher. He was so proud to help renovate the current Hillcrest Evangelical Free Church building. Galen also did numerous roofing projects for people within the Hillcrest community. Galen and Teri served together on New Orleans mission trips. He enjoyed working, cutting firewood, bike riding, kayaking, trick photography, helping kids with 4-H, and listening to talk radio, especially Rush Limbaugh and Bill O'Reilly. Galen was very proud to be a twin to his sister, Gayle. He loved his family and was a great husband, father, and grandpa.

Galen was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Flora Stuhr; two brothers, Dennis Stuhr and Phillip Stuhr; three brothers-in-law, Ken Thienhardt, Merle Myers, and Mark Svoboda.

Survivors cherishing his memory include his wife, Teri Stuhr of Seward; three sons, Andrew Kadavy and wife, Jenny of Clayton, Calif., Nicholas Kadavy of Lincoln, Dominic Stuhr and wife, Arianne of Phoenix, Ariz.; daughter, Stacy Kadavy of Lincoln; grandchildren, Peyton, Ethan, and Capri Quakenbush, Tristan Cruz, Terrance Kadavy, Quincy Kadavy, Anna and Sophie Kadavy and one unborn baby due in January; five sisters, Sydney Gardels and husband, Jim of Norfolk, Judy Myers of York, Phyllis Thienhardt of Tulsa, Okla., Sheryl Stuhr of York, Gayle Stuhr of Grand Island; three brothers, Jerry Stuhr and wife, Carol of Kearney, Kenny Stuhr of Lincoln, Brad Stuhr and wife, Dianne of Frisco, Colo.; four sisters-in-law, Barb Stuhr of Prescott, Ariz., Barb Ruth and husband, Rus of Rising City, Connie Svoboda of Lincoln, Carla Svoboda of Lincoln; uncle, Loren Stuhr and wife, Mary Jean of Lincoln; parents-in-law, Willis and Maxine Svoboda of David City; numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends. To this obituary we add our thoughts, prayers and memories of a life shared with Galen.

Visitation will be held on Monday, October 17, 2022, from 1 – 8:30 p.m. at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Family will receive friends from 6 – 8 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Hillcrest Evangelical Free Church with Pastor Lowell Myers officiating. Burial will follow at Anderson Cemetery, Seward. Memorial contributions may be made to the Stuhr family for future designations.