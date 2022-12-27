Gale Jones

August 30, 1925 – December 22, 2022

Gale D. Jones, age 97 of York, died Thursday, December 22, 2022 in York. He was born on August 30, 1925, to Harry E. and Velma (Alice) Jones in rural Waco. On March 24, 1944, he was united in marriage to the love of his life Betty Minchow in Belleville, Kan.

He was a member of First United Methodist Church in York. Gale proudly served our country in the United States Navy during WWII, and was the head of vehicles on the military base at Mayport, Fla. Gale pumped gravel, built roads and helped build Sack's Lake east of McCool Jct. Managed two full-service gas stations, sold cars for Geis Motors and transported cars to and from the car auction. Later in life, after Betty passed away, Gale rekindled a relationship with a childhood friend, Rosey Hager. They spent 6 years together in Lincoln.

He was a member of York American Legion Bolton Post #19, and the York Elk's Club. Gale enjoyed working on cars, and tinkering around the house. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his daughter, Connie Nickels of York; grandchildren, Shawn Haggadone of Denton, Mark (Cindy) Haggadone of York, Brett (Trina) Haggadone of Broomfield, Colo. and great-grandchildren, Matthew Haggadone, Lauryn Haggadone and Garrett Haggadone all of York, Emily Haggadone of Denton, Alynna Haggadone, Gavin Haggadone and Breece Haggadone, all of Broomfield, Colo.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty; brother and sister-in-law, Ivan (Margaret) Jones and sister and brother-in-law, Irene (Joe) Nelson.

Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m., Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at First United Methodist Church in York with the Reverends Trudy Hanke and Art Phillips officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in Greenwood Cemetery in York. Visitation will be held from 1- 8 p.m. on Monday with his family greeting friends from 6 - 7:30 p.m., at the mortuary. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling the arrangements.