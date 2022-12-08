Frederick Weisheit

Died December 5, 2022

Frederick Lau Weisheit, age 82 of Lushton, passed away on December 5, 2022 at the Legacy Square in Henderson, where he spent the last few (weeksonths) of his life, as he fought a 2 ½ year battle with cancer.

Those left to cherish the memories are his wife, Betty of Lushton; three sons, a daughter and their families: Gale Weisheit of Jacksonville, Fla. and his three daughters, Danielle (Drew) Spelts, Devin and Dylan, Daylee (Scott) Brainard, Olivia, Jason and baby on the way, Dana Johnson and fiance' Jesse Genrich; Joel (Jill) Weisheit of Henderson and their three children, Carlie (Morgan) Robbins, Hazlie and Harrison, Brooke Weisheit and Reagan Weisheit; Darwin (Cheryl) Weisheit of Lushton and their two children, Caleb Weisheit and Sara Weisheit; Diana Weisheit of Lushton; sister, Mary Wendt of Murdock; brother, John (Judy) Weisheit of Stamford; sisters and brothers-in-law, Lila (Maynard) Bender of Conestogo, Ontario Canada and Madeline (Lyle) Hight of York. Also surviving is a plethora of nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; parent-in-laws, Albert P (Maleta) Friesen and brother-in-law, Lyle Wendt.

A Celebration of Life service is scheduled for 3:30 p.m., Friday, December 9, 2022, at Bethesda Mennonite Church in Henderson with the Reverend Chelsea Vaught officiating. Burial will be held prior to the service at 2:45 p.m., at the Bethesda Mennonite Cemetery northeast of Henderson. Visitation will be held from 1-9 p.m. on Thursday at Metz Mortuary in Henderson. His family will not be present the night before services at the mortuary. The service can be viewed by going to https:/Bethesdamc.orgatch-live. In lieu of flowers or plants memorials may be made to Legacy Square, Yorkshire Playhouse or Nebraska MCC. Online condolences may be sent to his family at www.metzmortuary.com.

Metz Mortuary in Henderson is handling arrangements.